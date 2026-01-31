P4 prog will right economic inequalities, says CM Naidu

Guntur: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the P4 programme, aimed at reducing economic inequalities, has already achieved nearly 50 per cent of its target. So far, 1.02 lakh people have come forward to adopt and support 10.42 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme, he added.

For context, Andhra Pradesh's P4 initiative (Public-Private-People Partnership), launched in March 2025, is intended to eradicate poverty by 2029.

It pairs high-net-worth individuals/corporates (‘margadarsies’) with the poorest households (‘bangaru kutumbams’) for mentorship and financial support. It focuses on voluntary adoption of families and utilises a digital platform to track progress, aiming to uplift 20 lakh families.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Mother and Child Health Care Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore on the premises of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur city. He appreciated the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) for their wholehearted cooperation in making the project a reality.

The Kanuri-GMCANA Mother & Child Care Centre was built with Rs 100 crore mobilised by GMCANA, while the State government spent an additional Rs 27 crore on medical equipment and furniture.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said it was inspiring that non-resident Andhras, despite achieving remarkable success abroad, had not forgotten their motherland and were actively contributing to its development. He observed that people who settled overseas 40 or 50 years back often tend to lose touch with their roots, but the alumni of Guntur Medical College stood out as an exception by organising themselves as GMCANA and extending large-scale support. He congratulated them not only for constructing the health care centre but also for ensuring its long-term maintenance by depositing funds in a bank for future upkeep.

Describing education as a true game changer, the Chief Minister cited Dr BR Ambedkar and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as shining examples of how education and timely support can transform lives and shape the future of a nation.

Naidu also said that the foundation has been laid for the proposed Quantum Valley in Amaravati. He shared his vision that, within the next decade, Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Vijayawada would merge into a single urban region, supported by a 182-kilometre Outer Ring Road and robust renewable energy infrastructure, amid pollution-free development.

