Paari School bags Business School of Year Award

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : The Paari School of Business of SRM University-AP was recognised by The Academic Insights magazine, and has been awarded the title of “Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education.”

Dean of the Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran stated that this award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in education, research, and industry engagement. “We remain committed to equipping our students with skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora remarked that the Paari School of Business has consistently demonstrated excellence and innovation in all facets of management education.

At the Paari School of Business, students are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also with the practical expertise needed to navigate the complexities of the global business environment.