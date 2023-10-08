Pace Institute of Technology alumni meet held

Vijayawada: Alumni Reunion of the Pace Institute of Technology and Sciences (Ongole) was held amid joy and happiness in Ongole on Saturday.



About 800 alumni who completed their B.Tech, MBA and diploma courses from 2011 to 2023 have joyfully participated in the alumni reunion and recollected their association with students, staff and the institute.

The alumni have settled in private and government jobs. They joyfully participated in the meeting and expressed their sincere gratitude to the management and staff of the college.

The former students shared their educational, marital, employment, and family backgrounds while taking vibrant photos with college staff and their classmates in their favorite and renovated areas on campus. Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, college secretary and correspondent, expressed joy at seeing the former students who earned their degrees and found employment in various sectors and positions.

Dr GVK Murthy, college Principal, K Roopa Akkesh, event convener and Dean (Training and Placements), Director of Students’ Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Dean of Academics, Dr M. Appa Rao, department heads, faculty, non-teaching staff and students all contributed to the success of the reunion.