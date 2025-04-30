PACE student bags lucrative offer of Rs. 22 lakh per annum

Ongole: Perumala Gnana Prasuna Kavya Sri, a final-year student pursuing Computer Science and Engineering at PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences has been appointed as Software Development Engineer at the prestigious e-commerce firm Meesho in Bangalore, with an impressive annual compensation of Rs 22 lakh.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, College Secretary and Correspondent expressed elation that Perumala Gnana Prasuna Kavya Sri, hailing from Addanki village in the Prakasam district, was selected from among their distinguished students with such a substantial remuneration. Principal Dr GVK Murthy and K Roopa Akkesh, Dean (Training and Placements), conveyed delight that a student from their college has secured a position traditionally sought after by candidates from top-tier institutions such as NITs and IITs, accompanied by a considerable salary.

Parents of Perumala Gnana Prasuna Kavya Sri expressed gratitude, affirming that their daughter attained this prestigious position as a result of her education at PACE College.

Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Dean of Student Affairs, Dr CV Subbarao, Dean of Academics, Dr S Giri Babu, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and faculty members congratulated her for the outstanding accomplishment.