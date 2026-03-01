Paddy procurement to be made more farmer-friendly: Manohar

Tirupati: State Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar stated that the government aims to make paddy procurement more transparent, efficient, and farmer-friendly. The goal is to supply quality rice to students in government schools and welfare hostels.

A key meeting organized by Rice Mill Association here on Saturday , Civil Supplies Commissioner Sorab Gaur, Corporation MD Dilli Rao, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collectors R Govindaraju, M Venkateswarlu, A Rajendran from Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore districts attended.

On this occasion minister Nadendla Manohar gave a detailed overview of paddy procurement, the mid-day meal scheme, rice millers’ role, and new digital paperless systems. He emphasized supporting farmers by ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments. Milled paddy meets quality standards for mid-day meals, hostels, tribal schools, and special institutions.Quality rice is packed in 25-kg bags for schools, with no compromise on children’s health and nutrition. “Paddy procured today feeds tomorrow’s generation, so handle quality responsibly,” he said. Rice millers are key partners, with all data on milling capacity, procurement, supplies, and deliveries available on a digital platform. Each miller has a login to verify and fix details through the District Manager (DMC).

The corporation is implementing full computerized accounting for paperless claims, payments, verifications, and bills. This boosts transparency and saves time, with officials resolving any initial issues quickly.

The minister stressed strict quality checks on moisture and purity to protect farmers and the government. These reforms build trust through better coordination and data-driven decisions.