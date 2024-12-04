Live
Paderu: 4 held, 400 kg ganja seized
Paderu (ASR District): The police seized 400 kilogram ganja worth Rs 20 lakh at Edulabayalu Junction in G Madugula mandal. The operation was carried out by SI and other police personnel during a routine vehicle check.
The ganja was being transported in a jeep and on a bike by a gang, according to the authorities. The police confiscated the jeep, bike, and mobile phone used in the crime.
Four individuals were arrested and sent to remand after a case was registered.
The arrested individuals were identified as Thallabu Ramaprasad, Kimudu Sattibabu, Kimmudu Pandu Babu, and Lingeti Sanyasinaidu, all residents of Egasampadu village in Pedabayalu mandal.
Police said that six individuals were involved in the case, but two suspects are still at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.