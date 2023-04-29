Paderu: District Red Cross committee dissolved

Paderu (ASR district) : Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district Collector Sumit Kumar dissolved the district Red Cross Society executive committee on Friday. He said that it came to their notice that the current committee is not performing its duties enthusiastically. Appropriate steps will be taken to strengthen the performance of Red Cross Society in the district and a new working committee will be formed with members, who are interested in providing necessary services to the tribal people, he added.

Collector Sumit Kumar said that applications are invited from interested current Red Cross life members, government employees, representatives of voluntary organisations and media friends to join the Red Cross working group. He said that a new committee will be formed with the candidates selected from them and the district Red Cross Society will be strengthened. He revealed that the activities of the Red Cross organisation will be expanded further.