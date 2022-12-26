'Padma Darshini' helps students of journalism exhibit their skills

Tirupati: In a novel initiative, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) journalism department has been training students in a more practical approach manner rather than confining them to the theoretical part. The students are being trained to take active part in running their own YouTube channel, e-paper and online radio along with an e-commerce initiative in which they placed products made by the students of various departments. Gaining experience in writing and presenting the news, interviewing others, taking good photographs, editing and mixing in a practical way gives more knowledge and encouragement to anyone wishing to take up journalism as a career. The students of MBA Media Management have been made to focus on these aspects under the supervision of their faculty.

For this, they opened a website https://www.padmadarshini.com through which one can access the YouTube channel, e-paper, Online Radio and e-commerce. The name of the channel 'Padma Darshini' and the logo were coined by the students only along with a few other names out of which it has been selected by the Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna. The students collect news, take photos and videos, write scripts and even play the role of news readers while some others record it through the video camera in the studio set up in the department itself. They only edit the programmes and post them on their channel. With proper guidance, they were able to do it in a mature way.

Speaking to The Hans India, the head of Communication and Journalism department Prof T Sobha Rani said that the students cover various programmes held in the campus and interview the faculty of different departments on current topics and about the activities in their departments which create interest in other students. They also provide information relating to the employment opportunities, examination results etc., in the campus. They bring out an e-paper almost daily with the current news around the globe and present some important information through radio talks and broadcasts in the Padma Darshini online Radio. The students even uploaded some short films made by them in their channel.

The students of the university could be able to market their paintings, anklets, friendship bands among other items through the e-commerce section in the website and thus learning the marketing strategies also. She said the students completely engage in these activities from 3 pm to 5 pm daily. They have been providing some technical support by one expert in the city which helps them in fine tuning their output.