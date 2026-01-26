Padma Shri for Annamayya music legend Balakrishna Prasad

Tirupati: Renowned devotional singer and composer Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, who passed away on March 9, 2025, has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri for his lifelong contribution to Indian classical and devotional music.

Balakrishna Prasad was widely respected for reviving and popularising the Annamacharya Sankeerthanas. His deep association with this sacred musical tradition made him one of its foremost torchbearers in modern times. Earlier, in recognition of his immense service to music, he received the prestigious Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from the President of India on February 23, 2023.

Until his last days, Balakrishna Prasad served as Asthana Vidwan at prominent religious institutions including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He also created history by becoming the first musician to be appointed Asthana Vidwan at Ahobila Mutt.

A prolific composer, he created nearly 1,000 Annamacharya Keerthanas — a rare achievement. Of these, more than 700 were recorded exclusively for TTD, setting a record. He composed these works across 200 ragas, including about 20 ragas that he himself introduced. As a gifted vaggeyakara, he also penned over 400 classical keerthanas beyond Annamacharya compositions.

Balakrishna Prasad’s devotion to Annamacharya’s works was unmatched. He performed over 5,000 concerts dedicated solely to Annamacharya Keerthanas across the country. His voice became an inseparable part of Tirumala’s spiritual atmosphere, continuing to resonate through temple broadcasts and devotional programmes even today.

Apart from performances, he made significant contributions through literature. He authored several music books with notations, including Anjaneya Krithi Manimala, Sri Ganesh Krithi Manimala and Navagrahadi Krithi Manimala. He also published 12 detailed volumes for TTD on Annamayya Keerthanas and released two volumes titled Annamayya Sankeerthana Sanjeevi, both with musical notations.

As a mentor, he trained over 50 students under TTD’s two-year scholarship programme, passing on the legacy to the next generation. Many of his compositions — such as Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Tandanana Ahi, Jaganmohanakara, Kondalalo Nelakonna, Anni Mantramulu Inde and Podagantimayya Mimmu Purushothama, Ennadu Vignanamika Naku, Entha Mathramuna Evvaru Talachina — became immensely popular for their classical richness and devotional depth.

His musical works also gained academic recognition, with two scholars completing PhD research based on his compositions — one from Mother Teresa University in Tamil Nadu and another from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati.

Balakrishna Prasad had the honour of performing before Presidents and Vice Presidents of India, along with several national dignitaries. Despite accolades and fame, he remained humble, dedicating his entire life to Lord Venkateswara and the legacy of Annamacharya.

With the Padma Shri honour, many of his admirers have been expressing happiness commenting that, finally, his contributions were recognised in a more befitting manner.