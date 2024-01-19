Palle Raghunath Reddy complains to Sri Satya Sai district SP on false social media campaign

Palle Raghunath Reddy, former minister in-charge of Puttaparthi Constituency TDP, has personally complained to Satyasai District SP Madhava Reddy to take legal action and register cases against those who are defaming him by making false allegations on social media.

On top of his personal matters, some leaders of YSRCP along with some other leaders on social media, creating confusion among the people and TDP workers and spreading false propaganda on social media and causing mental agony to TDP fans in all ways, conducted a thorough investigation with the police officials and filed criminal cases against the relevant persons. On Thursday, former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy went to the district SP office and lodged a written complaint with the district SP to take action to punish them in terms of law.

SP responded positively. District SP Madhava Reddy has assured the former minister that if false propaganda is done on social media, they will be investigated and police action will be taken against the concerned persons.