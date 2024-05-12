Huge rallies, roadshows mark campaign conclusion

Rajamahendravaram : The last day of the election campaign in the district ended with massive rallies and speeches by the candidates.

Candidates of all parties held rallies on Saturday with large gatherings of people. Rajahmundry Parliamentary constituency NDA candidate Daggubati Purandeswari along with Anaparthi Assembly constituency BJP candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy toured various villages and campaigned on Saturday.

Roadshows were held in Balabhadrapuram, Thossipudi, Komaripalem, Paina, Rajupalem, Gandredu, Puttakonda, Sampara, Kandregula, Sahapuram, Achyutapuratrayam and Rameswaram villages. On this occasion, she assured to solve the problems of poultry farmers. She said that chicken rearing is the main livelihood of farmers in AP.

She said that before 2019 input subsidy was given to farmers who depended on chicken farming. After that the YSRCP government removed this subsidy and the farmers are said to be in trouble.

She said that steps will be taken to solve these problems once the NDA comes to power. Input subsidy will be restored.

YSRCP Rajahmundry MP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas organised a huge rally from the YSRCP office on Tilak Road. RUDA chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, party observer Ravipati Ramachandra Rao, legal cell State secretary G Radhika, Rajahmundry city YSRCP president Adapa Srihari, State Industries Development Corporation director Kanuboina Sagar, State Lidcap director Tagaram Suresh Babu and party leader Nakka Sri Nagesh were present.

At a media conference held on the occasion, Dr Guduri Srinivas said that poverty in the State has been reduced due to the welfare schemes implemented after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed power as Chief Minister.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the highest priority to education, job creation and healthcare. He said that the money for all the schemes for women’s empowerment was deposited in women’s bank accounts. He exuded confidence that YSRCP will get hundred per cent victory in seven constituencies of East Godavari district.

Congress candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Gidugu Rudra Raju organised a large bike rally from the election office of the Congress party in Somalamma temple street.

The rally passed through Ramalayam Centre, Gorakshanapeta, Jampeta, Nandam Ganiraju Junction, VL Puram and returned to the party office. Former MLA Eswara Rao, CPI district secretary T Madhu and Rajahmundry city MLA candidate B Venkat also participated.

Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the Congress Party should win to achieve special status for Andhra Pradesh for 10 years and lead the State in the path of development.