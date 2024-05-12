Rahul will embark on Congress Dhundo Yatra after polls: Amith Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said leader of the Ghamandia alliance, Rahul Baba, commenced the election campaign with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, after June 4, it will be the Congress Dhundho Yatra.

Addressing separate public meetings in Vikarabad and Nagar Kurnool, he said that three phases of polling have concluded nationwide, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing over 190 seats and making significant progress towards “400 Paar” seats in the fourth phase. The influence of Congress has diminished, as their guarantees resemble Chinese promises that are never kept. Modi’s guarantee ensures fulfilment.

Praising the welfare initiatives of the Modi government, he criticised the INDIA block for lacking a Prime Minister candidate and for alleged corruption.

He said that the name of Ranga Reddy district is derived from Shri Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, and Dr Konda Vishweshvar Reddy is from the same family. The 2024 Lok Sabha election presents two distinct paths: one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rallying under his leadership, and the other, the INDIA block, advancing under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi from the Congress. On one side, there’s the Congress party and its associates, allegedly embroiled in corruption scandals amounting to Rs 12 lakh crores. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite serving as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years, has remained untainted by even the slightest hint of corruption. While Rahul Gandhi indulges in holidaying in Thailand and Bangkok as temperatures rise, Narendra Modi dedicates his Diwali to celebrating with our soldiers at the border. On one side, there’s Rahul Gandhi, born with a silver spoon in his mouth, while on the other, there’s a leader Narendra Modi, born into a poor Chaiwala home.

The INDIA stands accused of engaging in politics driven by appeasement, while the BJP speaks of sacrificing for the nation’s greater good.

The choice between these two paths lies in your hands, he said.

Shah asked the people whether India needed a Prime Minister who kept Article 370 intact for decades or a Prime Minister who abolished it and brought prosperity to Kashmir. Does India need a Prime Minister who fears taking action against terrorism, or one who knows how to respond? The Congress Party, due to appeasement, had allowed terrorism to thrive. However, Modi has successfully eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country. The Congress Party left the issue of the Ram Mandir unresolved for 70 years. However, within five years of Modi’s second term as Prime Minister, a decision was made, a Bhoomi Poojan was held, and today, the Bhavya Ram Mandir has been constructed.