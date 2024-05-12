Chaos at toll plazas as AP voters head home

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): As the upcoming elections loom large, a surge in travel gripped Choutuppal and its surrounding areas. With the election day set for May 13, citizens are flocking back to their hometowns to exercise their democratic right. Add to that, the long weekend, and you have a perfect recipe set for chaos.

In this regard, Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway No 65 has become congested with rush beginning from Friday evening, growing to a grinding halt of traffic on Saturday.This situation was especially prevalent on the Vijayawada route. Due to the heavy rush, vehicles came to a standstill at the GMR toll plaza located at Pantangi village under Choutuppalmandal of YadadriBhongiri district.

The influx of travellers, particularly from Hyderabad and other regions, has caused a significant strain on transportation networks. Many have opted for buses, trains, personal vehicles, and rentals to reach their native places, predominantly in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts of Telangana. Simultaneously, a substantial number of people from Andhra Pradesh are also making their way back home, leading to a surge in traffic along major routes.

As many as nine toll booths are allocated towards the Vijayawada route, at Panthangi Toll Plaza. On normal days, approximately 35-40 thousand vehicles travel through it.But on Saturday, 20-25 thousand additional vehicles passed the toll plaza.

Expecting more rush, the GMR management had arranged staff available to handle the situation.Meanwhile, keeping in mind the heavy traffic in Choutuppal town, the police closed the Thangallapallychowrasta and the one near the RTC bus station temporarily to avoid accidents locally.

However, the traffic on the national highway resembled a scene right before the Sankranthi festival, when vehicular congestion is at its peak in the Telugu states.

Confusion at FASTag

However, amidst this rush, some motorists faced avoidable challenges. The importance of FASTag, for swift toll plaza crossings, was highlighted as numerous vehicles lacking FASTag or enough funds faced delays and fines.

Reportedly, many motorists without FASTagfor their vehicles, or cash in their FASTag account began their journey. Upon knowing their mistake, they recharged the amount and entered the toll booths without paying any attention if the amount was credited into their account.