Stage set for polling on monday; Sec 144 imposed

Tirupati : In view of the polling for general elections to be held on May 13, pilgrims, who come to Tirupati for Lord darshan, should show proof for the purpose of their visit when asked. Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar warned that action will be taken against people, if it is proved that they came here to cast bogus votes.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday on poll preparedness, he said that section 144 will be in vogue from 6 pm on Saturday till the completion of polling on Monday. There will be no permission for any campaigning, meetings and other political activities. Only pre-certified advertisements can be carried out in newspapers.

All amenities were provided in all the 2,140 polling centres in the district. Webcasting will be done in 1,401 polling stations besides 888 videographers and 964 micro observers were drafted for the duties on polling day.

In anticipation of any technical glitches, 18% EVMs were kept in reserve, which will be used when any problem arises during poll process. For this purpose, three BHEL engineers were allotted to each constituency. Those, who stand in queue lines by 6 pm on Monday will be allowed to vote by distributing slips to them.

Poll percentages will be provided for every two hours through the poll day monitoring system app (PDMS app). Information on poll arrangements, conduct of mock poll etc., will be provided in real time. Pravin Kumar said that voters can exercise their franchise by showing their EPIC card or any other ID card as permitted by the ECI. If any bogus voters are found, FIR will be filed on them. Any complaints during polling period can be made by calling toll free number 1950.

SP Krishna Kanth Patel said tight security has been provided for polling with 5,000 personnel. During the ban period on campaigning, action will be taken against anyone, who violates it. To prevent transport of illicit liquor from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, strict vigilance has been provided at the border check posts. Voters should not bring mobile phones with them while going in for voting.