Palle Raghunath Reddy flays MLA Sridhar Reddy for not filling 193 posts

Ex-minister Palle Raghunath Reddy criticized MLA Sridhar Reddy for not fulfilling his promise of filling 193 ponds in Puttaparthi.

Ex-minister Palle Raghunath Reddy criticized MLA Sridhar Reddy for not fulfilling his promise of filling 193 ponds in Puttaparthi. Palle held a media conference at the Telugu Desam Party office in Puttaparthi and expressed his disappointment with Sridhar Reddy's lack of action on this issue.

He also mentioned that no prominent leaders, including Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, were present at the program, which indicated the government's lack of sincerity towards the project. Palle compared this to the Telugu Desam Party's previous efforts in completing the Marala reservoir in Bukkapatnam mandal, which demonstrated their commitment to farmers.

He further criticized Jagan Reddy for not fulfilling his promises to the Puttaparthi constituency, including the completion of canals and the provision of Ayakattu services. Palle assured the people that a government that cannot pay its employees' salaries cannot be trusted to complete such projects and suggested that Chandrababu Palle Raghunath Reddy's victory in 2024 is uncertain.

