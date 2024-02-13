  • Menu
Palnadu people thank CM YS Jagan for Hospital in the area

The Palnadu area, which is the most underdeveloped part of Guntur district, has long suffered from a lack of medical facilities, with no access to...

The Palnadu area, which is the most underdeveloped part of Guntur district, has long suffered from a lack of medical facilities, with no access to even 50 beds. However, thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a 600-bed medical hospital and college has been sanctioned in the first year of his tenure, with the efforts of Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

The people of Palnadu are elated with the news that this hospital will provide treatment for major diseases such as headaches, leg pain, and even life-saving procedures like liver and brain transplants. This development will undoubtedly improve the healthcare situation in the region and bring medical services closer to the residents of Palnadu.

Palnadu people extend heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for this much-needed initiative.

