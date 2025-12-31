Palnadu ranks first in utilisation of Central funds

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla said that the district will witness significant development over the next two years. Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, she explained district annual progress during this year. She said owing to its proximity to the capital Amaravati, the towns of Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalle, the district headquarters Narasaraopet, the Amaravati Capital Ring Road, the Vinukonda–Guntur road expansion, and National Highways 167A and 522D will transform the district’s landscape.

She stated that with the completion of land pooling of 9,000 acres in the district for the construction of the capital, infrastructure development will take place. She said project approval has been obtained for the construction of Nagarjuna Sagar Airport over 200 acres.

She said the district secured second rank among districts based on the state government’s key performance indicators. Palnadu also secured first place in the utilisation of funds under Central Government schemes. She said every rupee allocated to the district is being utilised effectively.

She added that the government responded positively to the district’s request to reallocate funds from other districts where utilisation was not possible.

With abundant water availability this year, the cultivated area increased by 40,000 acres, she said. Filling of tanks with project water raised the groundwater level to 4.6 metres. She assured that there would be no need to supply drinking water through tankers anywhere in the district during the coming summer.