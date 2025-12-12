Panchayat raj institutions play a vital role in delivering services

Visakhapatnam: PanchayatRaj institutions play a crucial role in delivering services to close to 70 percent of the country’s population, underlined Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Ketan Garg.

Addressing the gathering at a leadership development training programme conducted for the officers of the department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the Commissioner emphasised that Panchayati Raj institutions form a vital governance system serving a majority of the nation’s population.

He appreciated the thoughtfully-designed modules focusing on crucial aspects for public service officers, including communication, team management, ethics, values and time management.

Encouraging the trainee officers, he advised them to uphold commitment, dedication and a service-oriented approach in public administration.

The programme directors, Prof. Vijaya Marisetty and Prof. Kolukuluri Kalyan, informed the Commissioner as part of the initiative, a total of 10 batches would be trained by March 2026, covering 500 gazetted officers.

The programme was organised under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (APSIRDPR), at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam.