Panchayat Secy diverts pension funds; suspended

Tirupati: Chaosprevailed in Bandlapalli village of Punganur mandal on Monday as the scheduled distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions came to a halt.

Villagers, many of them elderly beneficiaries, were left waiting after the Panchayat Secretary entrusted with the task failed to turn up.

According to officials, Srinivasulu, a Grade-5 Panchayat Secretary hailing from Madamvaripalle in Chowdepalle mandal, had withdrawn about Rs 6.34 lakh from the bank two days earlier to cover pensions for 152 recipients.

The distribution was to be carried out in coordination with village-level assistants.

When no disbursement was recorded on the government’s online system, Punganur MPDO Leela Madhavi ordered a probe.

Officials later traced the matter to Srinivasulu’s native village, where his family reportedly admitted that he had diverted public money in the past as well, forcing them to repay on earlier occasions.

Meanwhile, Bandlapalle CI Subba Rayudu confirmed that Srinivasulu has been taken into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that he diverted the pension amount towards online betting. With villagers growing anxious, the Chittoor DRDA Project Director Sridevi stepped in and ensured alternative arrangements, allowing pensions to be released on Tuesday.

District Collector ordered the immediate suspension of the errant official. Authorities have warned of stringent action if the misappropriated funds are not recovered.