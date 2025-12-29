UP CM, other leaders pay tributes to Tata

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other senior leaders, paid tribute to industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee late Ratan Naval Tata on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

In a post on the chief minister’s official X handle, he described Tata as the pillar of India’s industrial development.

“He gave new impetus to enterprise and entrepreneurship in India. His contributions towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) will always be remembered,” Adityanath said in his post.

His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his X post, said, “Heartfelt tributes to the renowned industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group, adorned with the Padma Vibhushan, Ratan Tata ji, on his birth anniversary!”

“His visionary leadership, commitment to ethical values, and contribution to nation-building will always remain a source of inspiration,” Maurya said further.

Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, wrote on X, “Many tributes to the great industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata ji on his birth anniversary.”

BJP Uttar Pradesh unit Pankaj Chaudhary paid tributes to Ratan Tata and said that “through the Tata Group, he gave Indian industry a global identity. Beyond business, his commitment to social service, education, health, and human values transformed countless lives.”

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai. He passed away last year on the night of October 9 at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital.