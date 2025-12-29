Gangster Vinay Tyagi dies of gunshot wounds

Haridwar: Gangster Vinay Tyagi succumbed to bullet wounds here in a hospital on Saturday, three days after he was shot at while being taken to a court by the police, authorities said. His family accused the police of being complicit in his killing and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death. Police said Tyagi was being taken from Roorkee jail to Laksar court for a hearing on Wednesday, when two bikers allegedly opened fire at the police vehicle near the Laksar flyover, and shot Tyagi. Two policemen were also injured in the shootout, they said. According to the police, Tyagi, a member of the notorious Sunil Rathi gang, sustained three bullet wounds and was admitted to the AIIMS-Rishikesh in a critical condition, and died Saturday morning. Police arrested both attackers on Thursday and extracted a confession, according to which they killed Tyagi out of a personal rivalry. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobhal identified the attackers as Sunny Yadav and Ajay and said they both have been booked for murder after Tyagi’s death.

Tyagi’s sister, Seema Tyagi, present at AIIMS-Rishikesh, alleged that his death was due to deliberate negligence in treatment to suppress the “truth.” Seema said that her sister-in-law’s life is also in danger and demanded that their family be provided security and a CBI inquiry be conducted into the entire matter. Vinay Tyagi’s wife, Seema, alleged that while hospitalised, Tyagi suspected a conspiracy and police complicity in the events leading to his death. She claimed he named a doctor and a prominent Dehradun contractor, accusing them of plotting to seize his properties worth crores. According to Seema, the duo first had Tyagi jailed on false charges, then allegedly held his wife hostage for two days, forcing her to transfer valuable land.