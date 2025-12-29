Young Airline Crew Member Dies During Party In Gurugram, Police Order Probe

A 25-year-old woman working as a cabin crew member with an Indian airline died early Sunday after falling ill during a party at a friend’s rented apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 area, police officials said. The incident occurred in the early hours when she reportedly experienced severe breathing difficulty while attending the gathering.

The woman, identified as Simran Dadwal, was a native of Mohali in Punjab and had been employed with the airline for the past two years. She was living in Delhi and had travelled to Gurugram on Saturday to meet friends. According to officials, she began feeling unwell around 5 am and was rushed by her friends to a nearby private hospital, where she died during treatment.

Police said they were informed about the death by hospital authorities, following which a team reached the location and shifted the body to a local mortuary. The woman’s parents arrived in Gurugram later on Sunday and requested a post-mortem examination to rule out any foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police stated that further action will depend on the findings of the medical report. Investigators are currently looking into the sequence of events surrounding the party and the circumstances that led to the woman’s sudden death.