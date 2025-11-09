Live
Panchayati Raj Engineers Association elections held
Anantapur: The elections of Panchayati Raj Engineers Association concluded peacefully under the leadership of State president Sangeeta Rao.
Deputy Executive Engineer K Lakshminarayana (DE Anantapur Sub-Division-1) was unanimously elected as the new president of Panchayati Raj Engineers Association, Anantapur district branch. Jinkala Narayanaswamy (DE) and Jinkala Krishnajyothi (DE) were unanimously elected as vice-presidents. Gopal Nayak was elected as general secretary, Panduranga Reddy (DE - Dharmavaram) as treasurer, Obulesu as organising secretary and DL Muralidhar as honorary president.
The new executive was administered the oath by state president Sangeetha Rao.
