Panchayati Raj Engineers Association elections held

Anantapur: The elections of Panchayati Raj Engineers Association concluded peacefully under the leadership of State president Sangeeta Rao.

Deputy Executive Engineer K Lakshminarayana (DE Anantapur Sub-Division-1) was unanimously elected as the new president of Panchayati Raj Engineers Association, Anantapur district branch. Jinkala Narayanaswamy (DE) and Jinkala Krishnajyothi (DE) were unanimously elected as vice-presidents. Gopal Nayak was elected as general secretary, Panduranga Reddy (DE - Dharmavaram) as treasurer, Obulesu as organising secretary and DL Muralidhar as honorary president.

The new executive was administered the oath by state president Sangeetha Rao.