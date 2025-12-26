PPP model gained traction under Vajpayee: CM Naidu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the public-private-partnership (PPP) as a growth model gained momentum during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

Stressing that rapid development was possible through the PPP model, the Chief Minister said that development would continue in the state despite hurdles and asserted that Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a trendsetter under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking at a public meeting after the unveiling of a statue of Vajpayee at Atal Smruthi Vanam in Venkatapalem in the Amaravati capital region along with Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a part of Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra and Vajpayee’s centenary celebrations, Naidu said that Vajpayee laid the foundations of good governance in the country and ushered in a new era of infrastructure development.

He credited Vajpayee for strengthening national highways, reforming the telecom sector and positioning India firmly on the path of a knowledge-based economy. The Chief Minister said he drew inspiration from both Vajpayee and N.T. Rama Rao, who dedicated their lives to public welfare and national development.

Vajpayee's ideals, integrity and national vision continue to inspire India's governance and democratic values, he added.

The Chief Minister announced that the Atal Smruthi Vanam in Amaravati would be developed to reflect the former prime minister’s efficient and visionary governance. He described Vajpayee as a great humanist and poet, recalling his role in initiating the Golden Quadrilateral project, promoting the open-sky policy and enabling infrastructure projects such as the Hyderabad airport.

He said the development of Greenfield capital city Amaravati is progressing rapidly with farmer support, Centre's cooperation, highways, industries, Quantum Valley plans, shifting from IT speed to quantum momentum era.

Naidu praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a practical leader committed to environmental protection.