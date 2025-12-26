Naidu seeks more Central support for agriculture, allied sectors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to extend greater Central support for the comprehensive development of agriculture and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on increasing farmers’ incomes and strengthening institutional capacity.

In a memorandum submitted during the Union Minister’s visit to the Chief Minister’s camp office in Amaravati, Naidu sought the establishment of a Central agricultural university in the state, as provided under Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He informed that a Detailed Project Report, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,585 crore, has already been submitted to the department of agricultural research and education.

The Chief Minister also requested the establishment of a coconut park, a mango board, and state-of-the-art aqua laboratories, apart from strengthening food processing and natural farming initiatives.

He explained the reforms and best practices adopted by the State government, stating that agriculture and allied sectors had recorded a growth of 10.7 per cent. A five-point strategy focusing on water security, demand-driven cropping, agri-technology, food processing and sustained government support was being implemented, he said.

Naidu sought an additional Rs 695 crore for expansion of micro-irrigation under the PM RKVY–PDMC scheme and subsidy support for transporting bananas through railway wagons to reduce post-harvest losses.

He requested approval for a Rs 200-crore coconut park, resumption of assistance for silkworm rearing sheds under the discontinued ‘VB G Ramji’ scheme, and priority for scientific research in natural farming.

The memorandum also sought faster release of funds under PM-PRANAM, approval for 10,000 natural farming clusters under NMNF for 2026–27, Central support for operational costs of clusters sanctioned in 2025–26, and allocation of an additional 20,000 clusters over five years. The Chief Minister urged that Andhra Pradesh be declared a national resource state for natural farming.

Other requests included establishment of aqua labs in Vijayawada and Amaravati, funding for Pulicat Lake development, expedited release of Rs 19.05 crore under Operation Greens, approval for food processing incubation centres, a regional NIFTEM centre, assistance for HD Burley tobacco procurement through AP Markfed, permission for a mango board and ICAR regional offices, shifting of NFDB to Amaravati, enhancement of PMMSY subsidy to 60 per cent, and establishment of an All India Shrimp Federation in the state.