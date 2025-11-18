Pandit Bhatt’s musical offering mesmerises devotees

Prasanthi Nilayam: The fifth evening of Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam unfolded into a magnificent musical offering, featuring internationally acclaimed maestro, Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. His Hindustani classical presentation, titled ‘Suvarna Sangeetha Raagaalu’, captivated thousands of devotees with its depth, purity, and devotional resonance.

He was accompanied by his son Salil Bhatt on Mohan Veena and another accompanist on Satvik Veena, together presenting a seamless confluence of melody, rhythm, and devotion.

The programme concluded with devotional bhajans filling the Sai Kulwant Hall, followed by Mangala Aarthi to Sathya Sai Baba. The evening stood not merely as a musical performance but as a tribute to the ideals of unity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment embodied by Bhagawan.