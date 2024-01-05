Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra
Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MPs Maddela Gurumurthy, Gorantla attended the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra under the leadership of Panyam MLA and YSR Congress...
Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MPs Maddela Gurumurthy, Gorantla attended the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra under the leadership of Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Kallur Chennamma circle of Panyam Constituency today. Madhav, Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs Hafiz Khan, Sudhakar Babu, City Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Panyam Youth Leader Sri.Katasani Siva Narasimha Reddy and others.
First, the Ministers, MLAs and MPs who came from KSR Convention (Hangout) as a road show by bus were greeted with flowers and thousands of bikes and autos were welcomed by Panyam Constituency Leaders, activists and people. The leaders addressed the gathering in the public meeting of Sadhikara Yatra.
The representatives spoke about the social justice being done by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the love shown by the Chief Minister towards SC, ST, BC and Minorities and the good things he is doing for them. Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy bowed his head to every leader and worker by name.