Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra
Highlights

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MPs Maddela Gurumurthy, Gorantla attended the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra under the leadership of Panyam MLA and YSR Congress...

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MPs Maddela Gurumurthy, Gorantla attended the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra under the leadership of Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Kallur Chennamma circle of Panyam Constituency today. Madhav, Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs Hafiz Khan, Sudhakar Babu, City Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Panyam Youth Leader Sri.Katasani Siva Narasimha Reddy and others.

First, the Ministers, MLAs and MPs who came from KSR Convention (Hangout) as a road show by bus were greeted with flowers and thousands of bikes and autos were welcomed by Panyam Constituency Leaders, activists and people. The leaders addressed the gathering in the public meeting of Sadhikara Yatra.

The representatives spoke about the social justice being done by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the love shown by the Chief Minister towards SC, ST, BC and Minorities and the good things he is doing for them. Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy bowed his head to every leader and worker by name.

