Panyam TDP in-charge organises hyposolvent spraying program in Kallur

Gouru Charitha Reddy, the former MLA of Panyam TDP in-charge, organized hyposolvent spraying program to prevent mosquito attacks in the Fourth Class Employees Colony and Ganesh Nagar areas of the 19th Ward in Kallur Urban Constituency.

The program was attended by several prominent individuals, including Kallur Urban convener and former Market Yard Chairman, Kurd Purushottam Reddy, Telugu Youth State General Secretary, Prabhakar Yadav, Constituency Commerce Department Presidents, Brahmana Palle Nagireddy, 36th Ward Incharge, Pedda Padu Tirumalesh Reddy, Chinna Beechu Palli, Vangala Janardhan Reddy, Vice President of Urban Wards, Pedda Beechupalli Garu, and others.

The hyposolvent spraying program aimed to control the mosquito population in the area and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. The involvement of various community leaders and officials highlights the collective effort to ensure the well-being and health of the residents in Panyam Constituency's Kallur Urban area.