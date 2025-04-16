Para-athletes visit Rushikonda Blue Flag Beach

Visakhapatnam: In a step to celebrate accessibility and inclusion, a group of 21 international women wheelchair basketball players visited Rushikonda Blue Flag Beach.

The para-athletes from 10 different Indian states are currently in Visakhapatnam as part of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India’s training programme hosted in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) scheduled till April 18.

The para-athletes were treated to an inclusive coastal environment where accessibility was thoughtfully integrated into the natural setting and the rare opportunity enabled them to enjoy the beach experience with dignity and safety.

The para-athletes expressed their gratitude to founder of Porrnamidam Kavya Poornima Balajepalli, acknowledging her tireless efforts in making public spaces accessible for persons with disabilities and the elderly. “Such inclusive environments significantly contribute to the mental wellness of sportspersons which is crucial for maintaining balance, resilience, and peak performance,” shared Sakshi Chauhan, a wheelchair basketball player from Maharashtra.

Known for her work on sustainability and inclusive initiatives through policy research and advocacy, Kavya Poornima, founder of Poornamidam, said, “Universal accessibility is not just about infrastructure, it is about breaking barriers to create equal opportunities and enhancing the quality of life and well-being for everyone. Andhra Pradesh, with its ecologically rich and expansive coastline, holds immense potential in shaping the Blue Economy that is sustainable, inclusive and empowering. Expanding prestigious recognitions like the Blue Flag to more beaches can set new benchmarks for accessible and responsible coastal tourism.”

She reiterated the essence of her ongoing campaigns #WeAllBelong and #ItsOurBeachToo which advocate for inclusive and welcoming public spaces reflecting diversity. “It’s time we envision ‘Swarna Andhra’ not just as a prosperous state, but also a ‘Sugamya Andhra’ where accessibility, dignity, and inclusion go hand in hand,” Kavya opined. Kavya lost her vision due to a rare condition known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) while studying architecture.

Through her initiatives, Kavya not only focuses on facilitating universal accessibility but also sets a positive example for inclusive tourism, people-centric public infrastructure and the vision of building sustainable and accessible coastal ecosystems across the nation.

The para-athletes visited theRushikonda Beach as part of a collaborative initiative by Poornamidam and AMTZ with the support of the Blue Flag India, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), district administration and the beach management committee. The beach visit was a prelude to a city tour to give the athletes a deeper cultural and experiential connection to Visakhapatnam beyond their trainingprogramme.