Paradigm shift in energy sector needed to combat climate change

Visakhapatnam: The potential of renewable energy is exceptionally promising given the global advancements and research, said executive director of operations at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) V Ratan Raj.

Delivering a talk on ‘Future of energy sector in india’ organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam chapter, here on Friday, he highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in the energy sector. The executive director stressed the importance of adopting sustainable energy solutions to combat climate change and secure a greener future for generations to come.

While addressing the industry professionals, academics, and media representatives, Ratan Raj spoke about the tremendous potential of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and bio-energy. He outlined HPCL’s strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its renewable energy portfolio, detailing ongoing projects and future investments. “Our comprehensive plan includes reducing carbon footprints across all operations, increasing energy efficiency and investing in innovative technologies,” he explained.

Ratan Raj called for increased public awareness and participation in sustainable practices, advocating for educational initiatives to inform and engage communities.”The transition to renewable energy and achieving net zero emissions is a collective responsibility. We must work together, share knowledge, and inspire action at all levels of society,” he added.

PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman MKVL Narasimham, national general secretary PLK Murthi, among others, were present.