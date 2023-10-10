Parents told to inculcate good habits in children

Vijayawada: Sub-Collector Aditi Singh exhorted the parents to inculcate good habits, discipline in their wards and they should be told to adjust to the conditions.



She was the chief guest at the World Mental Health Day celebrations with the theme ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’ jointly organised by Indlas Hospitals and Indian Medical Association at the IMA Hall here on Monday. The sub-collector released a special poster on the occasion.

Indlas Child Guidance Clinic director Dr Indla Vishal elaborated on the care to be taken by the parents in bringing up children. “The children should not be over pampered or deal with iron hand,” he said. Parents should supervise the use of mobile phones and tabs by children and importantly they should spend quality time with them. The whole family including the children should sit together for dinner at least once a week to discuss various issues, he pointed out. Indlas Hospitals chairman Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, IMA president Dr Rehman, secretary Dr Durga Rani, Vijayawada Psychiatric Society president Dr Naveen and several doctors also participated.