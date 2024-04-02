Paripoornananda Swamy visits Guddam pond in Hindupur

Paripoornananda Swamy, a revered spiritual leader, has recently visited the Guddam pond in Hindupuram, where idols of Lord Ganesha are traditionally immersed with great reverence. Unfortunately, due to the neglect of the rulers, the pond and the sacred idols have been left in a state of disrepair.

During his visit, Swamy emphasized the importance of proper care and maintenance of the Guddam pond, stating that the current situation is not only unscientific but also a disrespectful act towards God. He proposed transforming the neglected pond into a "Ganesha Sarovaram" to enhance its spiritual significance and bring prosperity to the area.









Swami also outlined a seven-point plan for the comprehensive development of the region, with the construction of the Ganesha Sarovaram as the first step. He expressed his willingness to address issues related to government permits for the maintenance of Ganesha mandapams during the Ganesha Navratri festival and to work towards returning 42 acres of donated land to the Ranganathaswamy temple.



In a press conference, Swamy urged the people of Hindupuram to support his vision for the restoration and spiritual revitalization of the Guddam pond and the surrounding area. If elected as the representative of the people, he promised to prioritize the well-being of the community and uphold the sacred traditions of worship in the region.