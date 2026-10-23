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Paritala Sriram files ZPTC nomination in Sri Satya Sai district
In Short
Sriram submitted his papers on Friday at the Sri Satya Sai Zilla Parishad office in Kothacheruvu.
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TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha's son Paritala Sriram has filed the nomination Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) candidate for Nallacheruvu, in Kadiri constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district from TDP on Friday.
Sriram submitted his papers on Friday at the Sri Satya Sai Zilla Parishad office in Kothacheruvu.
The nomination was filed in a low-key manner who was accompanied by Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and TDP district president M.S. Raju.
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