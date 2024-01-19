Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs

Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram made strong statements regarding the treatment of Dalits during the five-year rule of Jagan Reddy.

He expressed his concern for the hardships faced by Dalits and criticized the cancellation of welfare schemes that were meant to benefit them. Sriram also accused Jagan Reddy of disrespecting Ambedkar by changing the name of a scheme in his honor.

He mentioned specific instances such as the cancellation of the Innova car scheme and the failure to provide the promised financial support for the marriage of SC and ST individuals. Sriram also highlighted cases involving Dalit individuals, expressing his anger over the imprisonment of Srinivas and Satyambabu. He emphasized that justice for Dalits is essential for giving the right tribute to Ambedkar.