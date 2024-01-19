Live
- Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc
- Japan's Moon sniper appears to ace 1st ever pin-point Moon landing on Friday
- Top bedtime rituals that can boost sleep quality, mental health
- World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- 75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux
- Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage
- Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25
- Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power
- Moody's expects Fed to cut rates in May as inflation slows
- Assam, Tripura declare half-day holiday on Jan 22
Just In
Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram made strong statements regarding the treatment of Dalits during the five-year rule of Jagan Reddy.
Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram made strong statements regarding the treatment of Dalits during the five-year rule of Jagan Reddy.
He expressed his concern for the hardships faced by Dalits and criticized the cancellation of welfare schemes that were meant to benefit them. Sriram also accused Jagan Reddy of disrespecting Ambedkar by changing the name of a scheme in his honor.
He mentioned specific instances such as the cancellation of the Innova car scheme and the failure to provide the promised financial support for the marriage of SC and ST individuals. Sriram also highlighted cases involving Dalit individuals, expressing his anger over the imprisonment of Srinivas and Satyambabu. He emphasized that justice for Dalits is essential for giving the right tribute to Ambedkar.