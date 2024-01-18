Paritala Sriram pays tribute to NTR in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram organised NTR's death anniversary program on a grand scale in Dharmavaram constituency. Sriram paid homage to NTR's statue near the Pandurangaswamy temple in the town by garlanding it. He also paid tribute to the statue of NTR near Dharmavaram railway station. TDP leaders and activists participated in the program with great enthusiasm. Following this, several service activities were conducted at the government hospital, including food donation.

During this event, Sriram mentioned that NTR holds a significant place in the hearts of Telugu people, and his influence is felt every day on various occasions. Sriram further emphasized that NTR has left a lasting impact in the Telugu states. He remarked that prior to NTR's arrival, the governance of the state was limited to a few communities, but NTR broke barriers, allowing representatives from all communities to participate in the legislature.

Sriram highlighted that NTR's ideologies continue to inspire politicians even today. He noted that Dharmavaram was once under the control of anarchic forces, but NTR brought liberation to the region. Sriram emphasized the importance of embracing new ideas in politics, but also stressed the need to follow the path laid out by NTR for achieving success.

In conclusion, Sriram expressed his belief that NTR's spirit will always remain with the Telugu Desam Party and the Telugu people.