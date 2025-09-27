Paritala Sunitha urges adequate supply of fine rice to govt schools

Amaravati: Raisingconcerns in the Assembly, Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha appealed to the government to ensure an adequate supply of fine rice to government schools for the mid-day meal scheme. Speaking during Friday’s Assembly session, Sunitha recalled that before the elections, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh had promised to provide fine rice in school mid-day meals. She expressed gratitude to the government for implementing this assurance, noting that children now find the meals tastier and more appealing compared to the previous government’s tenure, when poor quality rice discouraged many students from eating in schools.

Sunitha, however, pointed out that the rice currently supplied is insufficient, as more students are staying back for meals than before. Teachers recently highlighted this shortage during her school visits, she said, and urged the government to increase supplies according to actual requirements.

The MLA also criticized the previous government for leaving several “Nadu-Nedu” school infrastructure projects incomplete, leading to persistent problems such as broken walls, missing doors, and poor facilities for children. She emphasized the need for additional construction works in hostels, Kasturba schools, and MJP schools in the Rapthadu constituency.

Sunitha urged the government to sanction funds immediately to complete the pending works in government schools and hostels, ensuring a better learning environment for students.