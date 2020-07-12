Partial lockdown imposed in East Godavari District

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday issued an order imposing partial lockdown across the East Godavari district from July 13 until further orders issued.



The partial lockdown will be in force for a week. After 11 am the lockdown will be in force until 6 am the next morning. Except for government servants and other essential workers, no one will be permitted to move on roads. In view of rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the district administration as per the instructions of the state government has once again imposed partial lockdown in the district. According to the circular, the Collector said Covid-19 cases were increasing rapidly in certain areas of the district.

The restrictions will be in effect from July 14. All the shops, markets, street vendors, shopping malls, and liquor shops are allowed from 6 am to 11 am only. And all the essential and medical services will be function as usual. The public and private office, banks, financial institutions will function as usual with limited staff and also with all safety measures.

All the functions and other events are allowed with limited number of people and permission should be obtained from Sub Collector and concerned officers in their respective jurisdictions.