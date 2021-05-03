Partial lockdown in Kurnool district from today

Kurnool: Due to abnormal rise in Covidc ases, the district administration decided to impose partial lockdown in several mandals.

Atmakur Municipal Commissioner Venkata Dasusaid that they are going to impose lockdown from Monday and added that essential commodities and other commercial establishments will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

The commissioner urge public to support in tackling the deadly virus and advised them not to come out unless it is an emergency.

He asked everyone to follow Covid norms such as to wear a mask and warned that if they fail to wear face mask in public places a fine of Rs 100 will imposed. The lockdown will continue till the end of month, said the commissioner.

In Alur, the lockdown has been imposed. All commercial establishments will be open from 6 am to 2 pm. Restrictions are imposed in Gadivemula.

Gadivemula tahsildarNagamanisaid the hotels, shops and other commercial establishments are accorded permission to run from 10 am to 5 pm and warn of severe action if anyone violates Covidnorms.She advised the officials implement Section 144 in Gadivemulamandal.

However, night curfew is being strictly implemented in the district. Superintendent of police Dr FakkeerappaKaginelli is personally inspecting the situations.