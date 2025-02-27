'Parvathi Kalyanam' mesmerises audience

Vijayawada : Siddhartha Kala Peetham, the cultural wing of Siddhartha Academy presented a captivating mythological dance ballet titled “Parvathi Kalyanam” as part of its commitment to promote fine arts, particularly classical dance. The ballet, choreographed by the esteemed Kuchipudi exponent Dr Chinta Ravibalakrishna, was performed on Monday evening at Siddhartha Auditorium by his talented troupe.

The well-known tale of the divine union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi was beautifully portrayed in the ‘Yakshaganam style’ of Kuchipudi. The lead roles were played with exceptional grace and precision by D Varshita Varma as Parameswara, P Nagasri Pravallika as Parvathi, Nandula Sarayu as Manmadha, L Sai Naga Susmita as Ratidevi, and Nurukurthi Yasasri as Bhrungi. Supporting artists P.Sravya Ghreesham, D Dakshayani, B Krishna Sunanda Sreya, J Saranya Cherita Srianjani, V Sriramal Leela, Bhuvanasri, Yamini Priyanka, and Eswari enhanced the performance with their impeccable coordination. The technical elements were seamlessly integrated, enhancing the overall visual and narrative appeal.

The Yakshaganam was complemented by a stellar live orchestra featuring Dr Chinta Ravibalakrishna and Koravi Subrahmanya Prasad on Nattuvangam, Kumara Suryanarayana and Sudharani on vocals, Palaparthi Anjaneyulu on violin, Pasumarthi Harinatha Sastry on Mridangam, and Bumar Babu on flute.

In recognition of his invaluable contribution to the art form, Dr Chinta Ravibalakrishna was honored by N Lalita Prasad, General Secretary, and BVS Prakash, Secretary of Siddhartha Kala Peetham.