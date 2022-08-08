Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar launches special cleanliness drive

Parvathipuram: District administration is committed to make the town neat and clean and free from the garbage filled roads and streets. The municipal officials said due to the rains, the drainage system of the town got blocked and assured that the sanitation system of the town will be improved soon.

Collector Nishant Kumar after visiting various places in the town felt that streets and drainage system should be improved. Sub-collector Bhawna has been assigned special responsibilities to prepare a plan for the development of the Parvathipuram divisional municipalities and Palakonda revenue divisional officer (RDO) K Hemalatha has been given special responsibility for Palakonda municipality in this regard.

The collector ordered officials to take all necessary measures to prevent diseases like malaria, dengue and typhoid from spreading in the district. He has instructed them to remove silt from the drains and ensure that there is no stagnation of water.

He suggested that water stagnation areas should be identified and oil balls and anti-larva spray should be used to prevent larva. He appealed to the public to dump plastic garbage in dumps meant for plastic garbage only. He asked the officials to create awareness on plastic waste.

In many places in Parvathipuram and Palakonda towns, cleanliness drive has been started and change will be visible within two or three weeks, the collector assured adding that the medical and health department staff are also posting sanitary conditions of their assigned areas on the app regularly.

He urged general public to cooperate with the officials to maintain cleanliness and said everyone should be vigilant especially during the rainy season to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.