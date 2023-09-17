Live
Just In
Parvathipuram: Mission Indradhanush begins in remote villages
District medical and health officials have intensified ‘Mission Indradhanush,’ immunisation programme to protect the children from several diseases.
On Saturday Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao, district immunisation officer, visited Kotavani Valasa, Bantuvani Valasa villages and administered the immunisation to the infants of parents, who do not have permanent residence as they move around the state in search of food. Dr Jagan Mohan Rao instructed the staff to sensitize public over the importance of getting immunisation doses for good health of their kid.
He said that precautionary step taken by parents will give complete protection to children life-long.
Children will get complete protection from Tuberculosis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and Meningitis due to Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib) and Measles diseased. Even the medical teams should publicise the programme, he said.