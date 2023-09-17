  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Parvathipuram: Mission Indradhanush begins in remote villages

District immunisation officer T Jagan Mohan Rao supervising vaccination process in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Saturday
x

District immunisation officer T Jagan Mohan Rao supervising vaccination process in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Saturday 

Highlights

District medical and health officials have intensified ‘Mission Indradhanush,’ immunisation programme to protect the children from several diseases.

Parvathipuram: District medical and health officials have intensified ‘Mission Indradhanush,’ immunisation programme to protect the children from several diseases.

On Saturday Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao, district immunisation officer, visited Kotavani Valasa, Bantuvani Valasa villages and administered the immunisation to the infants of parents, who do not have permanent residence as they move around the state in search of food. Dr Jagan Mohan Rao instructed the staff to sensitize public over the importance of getting immunisation doses for good health of their kid.

He said that precautionary step taken by parents will give complete protection to children life-long.

Children will get complete protection from Tuberculosis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and Meningitis due to Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib) and Measles diseased. Even the medical teams should publicise the programme, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X