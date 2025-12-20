Passport mela receives 95 applications

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Lakshmisha has emphasised that journalists, who are constantly engaged in their professional responsibilities, should also pay due attention to the welfare of their family members.

He visited the district Collectorate on the final day of the three-day Passport Mela organised exclusively for journalists and reviewed arrangements and functioning of the camp. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the initiatives taken by the Press Club Amaravati in organising Aadhaar and Passport Melas on a continuous basis. During his visit, the Collector interacted with passport officials and enquired about the functioning of mobile passport van deployed for the mela. On the occasion, members of the Press Club Amaravati executive committee informed the Collector that ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’ would be organised for the first time in Vijayawada on January 4 for Press Club members and their families. The executive committee expressed gratitude to the Collector for extending support and encouragement to various initiatives taken by the Press Club.

The Press Club also announced plans to organise a Driving Licence Mela in near future and distribute helmets as part of road safety initiative. It was informed that around 95 journalists availed passport services during the three-day mela. Earlier, on the inaugural day of the mela on December 17, Regional Passport Officer S Vijayalakshmi and Assistant Passport Officer V Vijayalakshmi attended the programme and provided key instructions to the mobile van staff.

Press Club Amaravati executive committee thanked the Regional Passport Office officials for their cooperation in successfully conducting the Passport Mela.