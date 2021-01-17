Pastor's video exposes attacks on Hinduism: TDP leader

Amaravati: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Sunday demanded that Police should explain to the people why they have failed to prevent Pastor Praveen Chakravarthy's derogatory comments against the Hindu religion from going viral.

Murthy said that the police did not take immediate action on the Pastor's video case but they were, however, making false arrests of all those who were posting comments on social media for protection of temples and idols. Praveen's comments have only exposed how there was a deep conspiracy behind conversions and ongoing attacks on Hinduism in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that under the Jagan rule, desecrations and vandalism of temples were going on indiscriminately. The DGP should explain to the people why he had not yet ordered a detailed inquiry into the dark activities of Praveen. It should be investigated who were supporting the pastor with their activities based in America. All those who were behind Praveen's unholy activities should be identified and they should be brought to book.

Murthy said that the pastor had made highly objectionable comments from Bellampalli on former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Still, the DGP did not take any action against him. It was high time that the Centre intervene and end the ongoing attacks on the temples in Andhra Pradesh. It was only due to sheer negligence of the YSRCP regime that the miscreants were becoming bold.

The TDP has stepped criticism of the Police for not producing pastor Praveen before the media after arresting him four days ago. The police should explain when they would share with the public the details of MLAs and Chief Minister's relatives who were behind the pastor's nefarious activities. It was unfortunate that the ruling YSRCP Ministers, MLAs and MPs were not able to utter a single word on the pastor Praveen's arrest. The TDP leader demanded that the DGP nab the mafia working behind Praveen and expose their activities in front of the people.

It is not enough for the YSRCP leaders to wear 'Namalu' on their foreheads and carry out 'cow worship'. They should break their silence on Praveen's dark activities.Stating that Pastor Praveen had links with Chief Minister's brother-in-law Anil Kumar, the TDP leaders said that all these conversion activities were going on under the direction of Jagan.

The DGP did not respond even though Chandrababu Naidu and people had cautioned against attacks on the temples. The police wasted one full year without arresting the pastor despite his hate speech.