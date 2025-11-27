Patriotic fervour marks Constitution Day

Vijayawada: Indian Constitution Day was observed with reverence and patriotic spirit across Krishna and NTR districts on Wednesday, with officials emphasising the significance of the Constitution and the values laid down by Dr BR Ambedkar.

In Krishna district, collector DK Balaji paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and urged the youth to uphold constitutional values and contribute to nation-building.

Similarly, in the NTR district, collector Dr G Lakshmisha led the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Education Department at the Collectorate. Addressing students, he stressed the importance of understanding fundamental rights and duties to strengthen democratic responsibility. DEO U V Subba Rao and several officials participated in the event, where students recited the Preamble and engaged in awareness activities.

At the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra observed the day by paying homage to Ambedkar.

Constitution Day was also celebrated at the Vijayawada MP Office, NTR Bhavan, located at Gurunanak Colony. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni explained the significance of the Constitution.

Various educational institutions and government departments across both districts conducted Preamble-reading sessions, essay competitions, and awareness programmes to mark the occasion.