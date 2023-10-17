Pattabhi flays that Vundavalli blindly signed the Tadepalli petition

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram criticized that former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, who filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation in the skill development case, must have signed the petition without reading what it contained. He spoke at the Rajamahendravaram media conference on Tuesday. He sarcastically commented that Vundavalli signed the papers received from Tadepalli Palace without at least reading them and without looking at the documents attached to them.

Pattabhi said that the petition states that there are no skill development centers. The petition also said that it was found that the software equipment was missing in the third-party forensic audit. But he says that both of these are completely untrue.

Vundavalli, who claims himself as neutral, said that he is spewing poison of lies against the Telugu Desam Party under that guise, he alleged. While the world is praising that many lives have improved due to skill development and there has been no corruption anywhere, Aruna Kumar has filed a 250-page petition which reflects the YSRCP's view. He also alleged that the forensic audit report given by Sarath Associates was not read by Vundavalli, and it was attached to this petition.

Pattabhi reminded that Vundavalli had previously accused the Andhra Pradesh government of irregularities in the matter of liquor. Pattabhi alleged that since Jagan Mohan Reddy filed an affidavit against Ramoji Rao as requested by Vundavalli, now he filed this petition as requested by Jagan Reddy. It has been criticized as undoubtedly a quid pro quo. Pattabhi said that it is ridiculous to say that the case will be solved if it is handed over to the CBI. He said that everyone knows how many cases and charge sheets CBI has filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jagan Reddy has been on bail for a long time.

If Arunakumar comes with him, he expresses his readiness to take him to all the skill development centers in the state and show all the details.