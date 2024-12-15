Supreme Court likely to pass directions on implementation of policy to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to issue detailed directions on Monday regarding the implementation of the policy formulated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in Delhi and adjoining states.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan will take up for hearing on December 16 a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to the control of pollution in Delhi and NCR region.

In the previous hearing, the top court had said that directions would have to be issued for the actual implementation of various aspects of the policy formulated by the CAQM in July 2022.

“We will fix a schedule for the purposes of issuing directions for implementation of the policy on the next date of hearing,” said the order passed on December 12.

Further, it had directed the CAQM to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II in Delhi and adjoining areas with additional measures.

The SC reiterated that restrictions under GRAP-III restrictions should be imposed if the AQI crosses 350 and GRAP-IV if the AQI goes above 400 in the coming time.

It also asked the state governments of Delhi and NCR states to take a call on a permanent ban on the use of firecrackers.

Asking the state governments to place their stand on record, the top court had said that it would issue guidelines, including on the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of firecrackers.

It had said, “The ban on firecrackers will be helpful not only to curb the air pollution but the noise pollution as well. We will consider issuing necessary directions to the state governments on the issue of ban on use of firecrackers.”

Earlier in November, after Diwali, the Supreme Court had remarked that the ban on firecrackers was hardly implemented in the national capital and pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban

It had called for an affidavit from the Delhi government and Police Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same.

The apex court had suggested that the premises of sellers of firecrackers should be sealed, apart from enforcing a ban on importing firecrackers from neighbouring states.

The Delhi government, in September this year, issued a notification imposing a ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2025, to mitigate air pollution in winter.

Delhi's Environment Minister had said that to keep the air clean in the national capital, a notification was issued to mitigate pollution caused by firecrackers by banning their use in the winter months. The notification also banned online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi.