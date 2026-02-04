Pattadar passbooks distributed to landowners

Vijayawada: The State government is reshaping the land administration system to make it more transparent and farmer-friendly by leveraging modern technology, said NTR district Special Officer and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Jayalakshmi. She said land ownership documents and Pattadar passbooks are being issued with the State emblem to ensure authenticity and curb land-related disputes.

She was speaking at a Revenue Grama Sabha held at Gurrajupalam village of G Konduru mandal within NTR district on Tuesday. She participated in the programme along with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, officials, and local public representatives. As part of the distribution programme under the AP Re-survey Project, Pattadar passbooks were handed over to landowners in villages where the re-survey process has been completed.

Addressing the gathering, she said digitisation of land records and technological upgradation would put a check on land disputes while enabling faster and more efficient services for farmers. In line with the directions of the Chief Minister, new Pattadar passbooks embedded with QR codes are being issued, she said. She added that steps have been taken to ensure speedy delivery of revenue services, including delegation of certain powers to Tahsildars and RDOs.

Jayalakshmi said farmers can now access land details using their mobile phones without having to visit government offices. To ensure quick resolution of land-related issues and grievances, Revenue Clinics are being organised every Monday at the district level, she added.

District collector Dr G Lakshmisha said villages are being made dispute-free through the issuance of new Pattadar passbooks with State emblem, integrated with satellite technology and geo-codes. These passbooks would help prevent land frauds, including boundary manipulations, and ensure accuracy even during natural calamities, he explained. He added that land data is securely stored in data centres, enabling farmers to avail revenue service swiftly and transparently. Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, other officials, local public representatives and villagers were present.