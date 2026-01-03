Pattadar passbooks with photos of farmers distributed

Ongole: SocialWelfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed Pattadar passbooks to 470 farmers in Vellaturu village of Ponaluru mandal in Kondapi constituency and Chavuta Gogulapalli village of PC Palli mandal, while Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed them to eligible beneficiaries in Turpu Takkellapadu village of J Panguluru mandal, on Friday.

The new passbooks feature the State emblem and QR codes that allow farmers to access land details and boundaries when scanned instantly. Speaking at the distribution programmes, the Ministers criticised the previous government for printing photographs of the former chief minister on land ownership documents instead of the rightful landowners’ pictures or the State emblem, calling it unconstitutional and against legal norms. They stated that violation of rules and regulations led to the previous government’s removal from power.

The Ministers explained that the current coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a resurvey programme to issue fresh passbooks to all eligible farmers transparently. They said that the government is providing free bus services to women under the Stree Shakti scheme, and cash assistance to the mothers of school-going children under Talliki Vandanam. They informed the public that three free gas cylinders are being distributed to every household.

Speaking at Vellaturu and Gogulapalli, district Collector P Raja Babu explained that revenue clinics are being established in mandals to resolve land-related issues, with officials, including VROs, MROs, Revenue Division Officers, Joint Collectors, and Collectors, present with accessible records for quick problem resolution. He announced the government has removed five categories of land from the prohibited list under Section 22A and plans to remove Inam and assignment lands from restrictions soon. Officials assured farmers that even if passbooks are lost, data remains secure.

Minister Gottipati also inaugurated a community hall constructed with CSR funds worth Rs 20 lakh and distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 1.4 crore to 147 beneficiaries.