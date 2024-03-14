  • Menu
Pattikonda Mandal Leaders Join Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Super Six Mini Manifesto Campaign

In a concerted effort to spread awareness about the Super Six Mini Manifesto introduced by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, KE Shyam Babu took the initiative to explain the various schemes to the residents of Dudekonda Gram Panchayat JM Thanda and Ni Thanda.

Accompanied by leaders of Pattikonda Mandal, as well as chief leaders and activists of JM Thanda, Shyam Babu went door-to-door in Ni Thanda, distributing pamphlets and calendars outlining the benefits of the schemes introduced by Naidu.

The campaign was met with a positive response from the residents, who showed enthusiasm for the initiatives aimed at improving their quality of life. The presence of local leaders and activists further bolstered the efforts to educate the community about the Super Six Mini Manifesto.

Overall, the event was successful in conveying the message of Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision for development and progress, with hopes of garnering support from the people for the upcoming alliance.

