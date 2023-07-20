Pattiseema project will be put back into use - Minister Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: The State government has decided to bring the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project back into use as the Krishna delta is witnessing scarcity of water. While addressing the media at Vijayawada on Thursday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu announced that they are going to restart the Pattiseema project to cater the water needs of the Krishna delta. He said that so far they had released 17 TMC of water from the Pulichintala project which was stored for the future needs of the Krishna delta. However, owing to no surplus of water not being received by the Pulicichinga project, they had decided to lift the Godavari's surplus water from Pattiseema project to the Krishna river, he added. He said that the project has been used just once during the past four years.

Ambati also informed that a 5 TMC of water also will be released for Nagarjuna Sagar Right canal from the Nagarjuna Sagar project to quench the water needs. He further said that the International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage((ICID) will be held at Visakhapatnam from November 1st to 8th and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President of India Droupadi Murmu is likely to commence this international congress on November 2nd. He said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (INCID), Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti are organising this event.